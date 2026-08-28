Historical step: Uzbekistan hosted the International Ecotourism Summit for the first time

A major international forum ushering in a new era in Uzbekistan's tourism industry has taken place. On August 26, the International Summit on Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism was organized in the capital city of Tashkent in cooperation with the Tourism Committee, the International Ecotourism Association, and "TGS Travel".

Uzbekistan hosted this prestigious summit, previously held exclusively in tourism hubs such as Turkey, Egypt, Vietnam, and Tanzania, for the very first time in its history. Within the framework of the conference, nearly 100 leading tour operators, experts, and industry specialists from more than 20 countries around the world gathered in one place.

5 main outcomes of the summit: New opportunities for local business

The international forum was rich not only in theoretical discussions, but also in practical agreements:

Direct B2B connections: Local tour operators gained the opportunity to sign direct cooperation agreements with their foreign counterparts;

Transition to international standards: Experience was exchanged on aligning the country's ecotourism direction with global requirements and sustainable development standards;

Capacity building of personnel: Master classes and trainings were organized for Uzbekistani specialists by foreign experts;

Special promo tour: A large-scale tour across the country was launched for foreign tour operators;

Integrated format: The summit combined an expert conference, bilateral B2B meetings, and info tours into a single system.

Journey to Samarkand and Bukhara: Guests get acquainted with historical monuments

After the completion of the main program and official presentations of the summit, foreign guests set off on a special tour to experience Uzbekistan's tourism potential firsthand:

Tour across regions: Members of the international delegation are getting closely acquainted with ecotourism sites, national nature reserves, and historical monuments in Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara regions.

This historical event serves as an important strategic step in sharply increasing the flow of foreign tourists to Uzbekistan and widely promoting the country's natural tourism potential in the global market.