«I know the gazelle eyes well»: The President joked with Gaybulla Tursunov (video)

·3·Culture
«I know the gazelle eyes well»: The President joked with Gaybulla Tursunov (video)

On August 26, a state award ceremony dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence took place at the Kuksaroy residence.

During the event, well-known singer Gaybulla Tursunov was awarded the high state decoration — the «Dustlik» (Friendship) Order.

At the ceremony, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly praised the artist's many years of productive work, his contribution to the development of national culture, and the widespread promotion of Uzbek art on the international stage.

The Head of State personally presented the «Dustlik» Order to Gaybulla Tursunov. During the presentation, the President joked with the singer, warmly remarking, «I know the gazelle eyes well».

Following this joyful event, Gaybulla Tursunov expressed his gratitude on social media.

«My family, loved ones, creative team, and dear fans who have always supported me — your affection is very precious to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every congratulation and kind wish!» the singer wrote.

Observers are also congratulating the artist on the «Dustlik» Order and wishing him even greater success in his creative endeavors.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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