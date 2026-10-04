Central Bank warns banks: important requirement regarding depositors' funds

·51·Uzbekistan
Central Bank warns banks: important requirement regarding depositors' funds

Important information for citizens saving money in commercial banks: clauses that could restrict a client's right to withdraw their funds prematurely were discovered in the deposit agreements of certain banks.

As a result of its reviews, the Central Bank noted that such conditions may contradict current legislative requirements and demanded that commercial banks revise their deposit agreements.

What clauses were found in certain agreements?

According to the Central Bank, certain deposit agreements stipulate that the bank is not liable for the premature return of deposit funds under certain circumstances beyond the bank's control.

Specifically, the agreements mention the following situations:

  • mass riots;

  • rallies and street movements;

  • mass public demonstrations in the streets;

  • robbery incidents;

  • the bank's period of insolvency.

Such clauses attracted the attention of the Central Bank because they could restrict a depositor's ability to claim their funds.

What are the depositor's rights under the law?

According to current legislation, regardless of the type of deposit, the bank is obliged to return the deposit amount or part of it at the depositor's request.

Therefore, any clause included in a deposit agreement cannot restrict the rights of the depositor established by law.

If a deposit agreement contains terms that restrict consumer rights and contradict the law, such terms shall be deemed invalid.

Clear demand placed on banks

The Central Bank demanded that commercial banks conduct a full inventory of existing deposit agreements.

In doing so, banks must:

  1. review all clauses in deposit agreements;

  2. identify terms that restrict customer rights;

  3. eliminate clauses that contradict legislation;

  4. promptly correct identified shortcomings.

This requirement aims to ensure compliance with legal requirements in contractual relations between banks and depositors.

What should depositors know?

The Central Bank's announcement is also an important signal for depositors. If a citizen has placed a deposit in a bank, it is important to review the contract terms and know their rights.

In particular, it is necessary to pay attention to clauses regarding premature return of the deposit, partial withdrawal of funds, and the bank's obligations in such cases.

Most importantly, no clause in the contract can serve as a basis for restricting consumer rights guaranteed by law.

Conclusion

The situations identified by the Central Bank once again demonstrate how important it is not just to read deposit agreements for the sake of signing them, but to understand the rights and obligations within them.

Agreements in certain banks must be revised and restrictions contradicting the legislation must be eliminated. Throughout this process, the depositor's legal rights to retrieve their funds will remain the primary criterion.

Central Bankdeposit agreementscommercial bankslegal rights
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!8 September 09:58Now it is possible to transfer money via phone numberNow it is possible to transfer money via phone number26 August 14:33Changes taking effect on the my.gov.uz portal from October 1: Putting an end to fraudChanges taking effect on the my.gov.uz portal from October 1: Putting an end to fraud24 September 08:23A Holiday Gift for Teachers: 208 Teachers Awarded 616 Million Sums EachA Holiday Gift for Teachers: 208 Teachers Awarded 616 Million Sums Each30 September 10:39How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?8 September 14:14New special scholarship program announced for graduates in UzbekistanNew special scholarship program announced for graduates in Uzbekistan7 September 08:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent