Central Bank warns banks: important requirement regarding depositors' funds

Important information for citizens saving money in commercial banks: clauses that could restrict a client's right to withdraw their funds prematurely were discovered in the deposit agreements of certain banks.

As a result of its reviews, the Central Bank noted that such conditions may contradict current legislative requirements and demanded that commercial banks revise their deposit agreements.

What clauses were found in certain agreements?

According to the Central Bank, certain deposit agreements stipulate that the bank is not liable for the premature return of deposit funds under certain circumstances beyond the bank's control.

Specifically, the agreements mention the following situations:

mass riots;

rallies and street movements;

mass public demonstrations in the streets;

robbery incidents;

the bank's period of insolvency.

Such clauses attracted the attention of the Central Bank because they could restrict a depositor's ability to claim their funds.

What are the depositor's rights under the law?

According to current legislation, regardless of the type of deposit, the bank is obliged to return the deposit amount or part of it at the depositor's request.

Therefore, any clause included in a deposit agreement cannot restrict the rights of the depositor established by law.

If a deposit agreement contains terms that restrict consumer rights and contradict the law, such terms shall be deemed invalid.

Clear demand placed on banks

The Central Bank demanded that commercial banks conduct a full inventory of existing deposit agreements.

In doing so, banks must:

review all clauses in deposit agreements; identify terms that restrict customer rights; eliminate clauses that contradict legislation; promptly correct identified shortcomings.

This requirement aims to ensure compliance with legal requirements in contractual relations between banks and depositors.

What should depositors know?

The Central Bank's announcement is also an important signal for depositors. If a citizen has placed a deposit in a bank, it is important to review the contract terms and know their rights.

In particular, it is necessary to pay attention to clauses regarding premature return of the deposit, partial withdrawal of funds, and the bank's obligations in such cases.

Most importantly, no clause in the contract can serve as a basis for restricting consumer rights guaranteed by law.

Conclusion

The situations identified by the Central Bank once again demonstrate how important it is not just to read deposit agreements for the sake of signing them, but to understand the rights and obligations within them.

Agreements in certain banks must be revised and restrictions contradicting the legislation must be eliminated. Throughout this process, the depositor's legal rights to retrieve their funds will remain the primary criterion.