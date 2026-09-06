Hokim assistants being massively dismissed: major “cleanup” begins

·45·Uzbekistan
Hokim assistants being massively dismissed: major “cleanup” begins

Information has spread that all hokim assistants operating in makhallas across Uzbekistan are being massively dismissed from their positions and temporarily appointed as "acting" (v.b.) officers. This urgent process, initiated on the direct instruction of the head of state, indicates that a massive and uncompromising personnel selection (attestation) has begun in the makhalla management system. From now on, the activities of each hokim assistant will be re-audited: only dedicated specialists who have shown real results will keep their posts, while those limited to dry paperwork on paper will be completely removed from the system.

Presidential instruction: All assistants transferred to "acting" status

According to reports from the regions, emergency changes are being implemented in the system of hokim assistants in makhallas:

  • Mass dismissal: Previous labor contracts concluded with hokim assistants working in makhallas in all districts and cities of the republic have been terminated, and their status was downgraded to temporary acting officers;

  • High-level instruction: This process is being carried out based on the President's instructions to radically improve the makhalla-based working system and reassess the efficiency of local leaders' activities;

  • Temporary status: This situation is viewed as a temporary probation period until a final decision is reached regarding the activities of hokim assistants.

Strict filter: Who will be re-appointed and who will leave?

There is no longer any room for empty promises and formalities in the personnel filter:

  • Real criteria and KPIs: The performance of each hokim assistant over the past period will be carefully studied, including how many new jobs they created in the makhalla, how much they reduced poverty, and how they distributed preferential loans and subsidies to the population;

  • Selection of the dedicated: Only proactive personnel who have earned genuine respect among the makhalla community and ensured concrete positive indicators will be fully re-confirmed in their positions;

  • Exit doors shown to the inefficient: Labor contracts with officials whose work efficiency was not up to standard, who failed to create an active environment in the makhalla, and who treated appeals with indifference will not be renewed, and new candidates will be recruited to replace them.

A new era in the makhalla institution: Putting an end to formalism

This unprecedented scale of screening aims to eliminate inertia within the system:

  • The effect of privileges and great trust: The high salaries, broad powers, and material benefits allocated by the state for hokim assistants are required to justify themselves;

  • People's satisfaction as the main criterion: In the updated system, the well-being of the population and the growth of real incomes will be placed at the center of the makhalla-based working mechanisms.

How is the hokim assistant working in your makhalla? Are they able to solve real problems in your neighborhood, or are they only engaged in report-padding? Can such a mass re-screening improve the situation in makhallas? Leave your comments and thoughts!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A New Historical Step in the USA: The Grand Opening of Uzbekistan's Consulate General in SeattleA New Historical Step in the USA: The Grand Opening of Uzbekistan's Consulate General in SeattleToday, 19:52Fines proposed in Uzbekistan for concealing early marriagesFines proposed in Uzbekistan for concealing early marriagesToday, 12:20Kompany Explains Why Kane and Olise Started on the Bench After Draw Against SchalkeKompany Explains Why Kane and Olise Started on the Bench After Draw Against SchalkeToday, 08:46Director of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedDirector of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedYesterday, 12:03230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governors230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governorsYesterday, 11:43Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy familiesShavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy familiesYesterday, 11:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced