Hokim assistants being massively dismissed: major “cleanup” begins

Information has spread that all hokim assistants operating in makhallas across Uzbekistan are being massively dismissed from their positions and temporarily appointed as "acting" (v.b.) officers. This urgent process, initiated on the direct instruction of the head of state, indicates that a massive and uncompromising personnel selection (attestation) has begun in the makhalla management system. From now on, the activities of each hokim assistant will be re-audited: only dedicated specialists who have shown real results will keep their posts, while those limited to dry paperwork on paper will be completely removed from the system.

Presidential instruction: All assistants transferred to "acting" status

According to reports from the regions, emergency changes are being implemented in the system of hokim assistants in makhallas:

Mass dismissal: Previous labor contracts concluded with hokim assistants working in makhallas in all districts and cities of the republic have been terminated, and their status was downgraded to temporary acting officers;

High-level instruction: This process is being carried out based on the President's instructions to radically improve the makhalla-based working system and reassess the efficiency of local leaders' activities;

Temporary status: This situation is viewed as a temporary probation period until a final decision is reached regarding the activities of hokim assistants.

Strict filter: Who will be re-appointed and who will leave?

There is no longer any room for empty promises and formalities in the personnel filter:

Real criteria and KPIs: The performance of each hokim assistant over the past period will be carefully studied, including how many new jobs they created in the makhalla, how much they reduced poverty, and how they distributed preferential loans and subsidies to the population;

Selection of the dedicated: Only proactive personnel who have earned genuine respect among the makhalla community and ensured concrete positive indicators will be fully re-confirmed in their positions;

Exit doors shown to the inefficient: Labor contracts with officials whose work efficiency was not up to standard, who failed to create an active environment in the makhalla, and who treated appeals with indifference will not be renewed, and new candidates will be recruited to replace them.

A new era in the makhalla institution: Putting an end to formalism

This unprecedented scale of screening aims to eliminate inertia within the system:

The effect of privileges and great trust: The high salaries, broad powers, and material benefits allocated by the state for hokim assistants are required to justify themselves;

People's satisfaction as the main criterion: In the updated system, the well-being of the population and the growth of real incomes will be placed at the center of the makhalla-based working mechanisms.

How is the hokim assistant working in your makhalla? Are they able to solve real problems in your neighborhood, or are they only engaged in report-padding? Can such a mass re-screening improve the situation in makhallas? Leave your comments and thoughts!