In Fergana, a «Damas» car drove into a canal

In the Kushtepa district of the Fergana region, a car lost control while driving and plunged into the «Great Fergana» canal. The incident was recorded at the section of the canal flowing along Mirobod street in the «Langar» makhalla.

The vehicle was a «Damas». After the Emergency Situations Department of the Fergana region was notified of the incident, rescuers promptly arrived at the scene.

Special equipment and necessary tools were used during the rescue operations. As a result, the «Damas» that fell into the canal was pulled out of the water.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no citizens sustained injuries as a result of the incident.