Saida Mirziyoyeva on changes in Kashkadarya: "The important thing is that people should feel the results"

·53·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva on changes in Kashkadarya: "The important thing is that people should feel the results"

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva became closely acquainted with the socio-economic development status of the Kashkadarya region. During the visit, priority attention was paid to measures to improve water supply, which is one of the most painful and acute issues for the region's population.

"The most important thing is that people should feel the results of this work in their daily lives," Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized on her official Telegram page.

Saida Mirziyoyeva on changes in Kashkadarya: "The important thing is that people should feel the results"

The "Chap Tarmok" canal will be concreted: water will reach 1.4 thousand hectares of land

Concrete practical steps have been set to prevent water waste and stabilize water delivery to settlements in Kashkadarya:

  • Concreting and agriculture: In the coming days, work will begin on fully concreting the "Chap Tarmok" canal in the city of Karshi and landscaping its banks;

  • 1,400 hectares of land will be supplied with water: As a result of this important irrigation project, 1.4 thousand hectares of fertile land will have access to stable irrigation;

  • Clean water for households: Modernization of the canal will ensure that water reaches households in the area, serving to improve people's well-being.

Saida Mirziyoyeva on changes in Kashkadarya: "The important thing is that people should feel the results"

A 24/7 promenade along the canal: a new public space for 25,000 residents

The infrastructure project will not only improve water supply but also become a modern recreational area that will transform the city's appearance:

  • A 24/7 service area: New recreation areas, green alleys, and smooth walking paths for pedestrians operating around the clock (24/7) will be built along the canal banks;

  • An important center for 4 mahallas: Thanks to the project, a comfortable, safe, and pleasant recreation area will be created for the 25,000 residents living in the four large mahallas adjacent to the canal.

Saida Mirziyoyeva on changes in Kashkadarya: "The important thing is that people should feel the results"

These complex renewals initiated in Kashkadarya are aimed at further accelerating positive changes that can be felt in people's real lives.

Saida MirziyoyevaKashkadaryawater supplyinfrastructuredevelopmentUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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