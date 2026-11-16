What will the weather be like in Tashkent tomorrow?

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What will the weather be like in Tashkent tomorrow?

Variable weather is expected in Tashkent tomorrow. No precipitation is forecast. Temperatures will be 4–6 degrees Celsius at night and 15–17 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the weather will be variable, with light rain possible in some areas at night and in the morning. Temperatures will range from 0–5 degrees Celsius at night to 7–12 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be variable, with rain possible in some areas. Fog may occur in some places. Temperatures will be 3–8 degrees Celsius at night and 13–18 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some places. Temperatures will be 3–8 degrees Celsius at night and 13–18 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 15–20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Fog will occur in some places. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night, dropping to as low as -2 degrees Celsius in some areas, and 10–15 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the country, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some places. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night, dropping to as low as -2 degrees Celsius in some areas, and 7–12 degrees Celsius during the day.

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