Movement of buses No. 69 and No. 77 temporarily changes in Chilanzar

·27·Uzbekistan
Movement of buses No. 69 and No. 77 temporarily changes in Chilanzar

Due to construction and installation works on a 700-meter section of Al-Khwarizmi Street in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent, traffic will be temporarily restricted. The restrictions will be in effect from 22:00 on October 7 to 06:00 on October 8, from 22:00 on October 8 to 06:00 on October 9, and from 15:00 on October 9 to 00:00 on October 11. During this period, the route schemes of buses No. 69 and No. 77 will also be changed.

Bus route No. 69 "Tashkent Railway Station — Karavan Bazaar", when moving towards Karavan Bazaar, will pass through Zargarlik Street. On the return route, it will travel via Zargarlik, Katortol-2, and Al-Khwarizmi streets.

Buses on route No. 77 "Chilanzar, 25th Quarter — Local Airport-3" will travel in both directions via Zargarlik and Katortol-2 streets.

Drivers and passengers are advised to take into account these temporary changes in traffic routes during the specified periods.

ChilanzarAl-Khwarizmi Streetbus No. 69bus No. 77Tashkent
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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