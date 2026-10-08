Movement of buses No. 69 and No. 77 temporarily changes in Chilanzar

Due to construction and installation works on a 700-meter section of Al-Khwarizmi Street in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent, traffic will be temporarily restricted. The restrictions will be in effect from 22:00 on October 7 to 06:00 on October 8, from 22:00 on October 8 to 06:00 on October 9, and from 15:00 on October 9 to 00:00 on October 11. During this period, the route schemes of buses No. 69 and No. 77 will also be changed.

Bus route No. 69 "Tashkent Railway Station — Karavan Bazaar", when moving towards Karavan Bazaar, will pass through Zargarlik Street. On the return route, it will travel via Zargarlik, Katortol-2, and Al-Khwarizmi streets.

Buses on route No. 77 "Chilanzar, 25th Quarter — Local Airport-3" will travel in both directions via Zargarlik and Katortol-2 streets.

Drivers and passengers are advised to take into account these temporary changes in traffic routes during the specified periods.