Which days will Ramadan and Eid al-Adha fall on in 2027?

In 2027, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims is expected to begin on Monday, February 8. This was reported by local media, citing calculations by astronomers in the United Arab Emirates.

According to preliminary calculations, Eid al-Fitr may fall on March 9 or 10. However, the exact date of the holiday will be determined based on the sighting of the new moon and the decision of the relevant official authorities.

It is also projected that Eid al-Adha in 2027 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 16. According to astronomical forecasts, the Day of Arafah is likely to be on May 15.

According to some forecasts, Eid al-Adha may bring a four-day weekend from May 15 to 18. However, this information regarding dates and days off is currently preliminary and requires official confirmation.

As a reminder, the beginning of Hijri months depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, the exact dates of Ramadan and Eid al-Adha will be announced later by the respective religious authorities.