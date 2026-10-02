Temperature drops sharply: Cold air wave is sweeping in — snow expected in the mountains

·39·Uzbekistan
Temperature drops sharply: Cold air wave is sweeping in — snow expected in the mountains

In Uzbekistan, a sharp change in weather is expected by the end of the week. According to an official emergency warning issued by Uzhydromet, a cold and humid air stream is entering the republic's territory. The meteorological forecast states that precipitation will begin from the north and subsequently intensify across the country, with heavy rain in some areas and turning into snow in high mountain regions.

According to the provided synoptic map, precipitation amounts in some areas may reach 10 to 25 mm and even higher. So, when and from which regions will the cold air start entering?

Precipitation Chronology: When and Where Will It Be Observed?

According to data provided by synoptics, the cold and moist air masses will spread in the following stages:

  • October 3–4: The initial precipitation will affect the northern part and desert regions of the republic;

  • October 4–5: The moist air wave will expand and cover all regions of the country;

  • Risk of heavy rain and snow: In some places, rain will intensify and become heavy, while in high mountain areas it is forecasted to turn into snow;

  • Active areas on the map: The forecast map shows that the precipitation front stretches along a large line, reaching up to 10–25 mm on the intensity scale in some places.

Details of the sharp weather change (Table)

Period

Regions

Expected weather event

October 3–4

North and desert regions

Inflow of cold current, rainfall

October 4–5

All regions

Large-scale rain (heavy in some places)

Mountainous areas

High mountain ranges

Rain is expected to turn into snow

Precipitation level

By intensive areas

Shown from 0.5 to 25 mm on the map scale

Source

Uzhydromet Service Agency

Official warning

Temperature drops sharply: Cold air wave is sweeping in — snow expected in the mountains

Experts urge drivers to increase caution on the roads, especially taking into account slippery conditions when driving through mountainous and pass roads.

Has the air temperature started to drop significantly in your region? Are you ready for cold and rainy days?

Leave the weather conditions in your region in the comments and send this important warning to your loved ones via Telegram!

UzhydrometOctober 3–4northern precipitationmountainous areas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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