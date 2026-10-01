Will October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, with the beginning of October, the weather issue comes to the agenda again. According to the presented forecast data, cold and humid air masses may enter the country's territory during the month, and temperatures may drop significantly on certain days.

Information is circulating that in some regions, the temperature may drop to +3 degrees at night and around +15 degrees during the day. These figures indicate quite cool weather for October.

Will the cold be felt in Tashkent as well?

The temperature figures in the forecast are primarily related to the change of air masses across the republic.

A cold air wave may also be felt in Tashkent. Especially in the night and morning hours, the drop in temperature will be clearly felt by the population.

However, long-term weather forecasts may be updated later. Uzhydromet regularly publishes forecasts for Tashkent city and regions.

+3 at night, +15 degrees during the day

The most notable aspect of the circulated information is that the temperature during the day may be quite low.

If the air cools down to +3 degrees at night, the cold will be noticeable in the morning. During the day, the temperature remaining around +15 degrees will further intensify the autumn chill.

This may cause a noticeable difference in the weather, especially for those going to work or study in the morning.

Where does the cold air come from?

The sharp change in air temperature during the autumn season is associated with atmospheric processes. The intrusion of cold air masses can lead to a drop in temperature in a short time.

In meteorological forecasts, temperature, precipitation, wind, and other factors are evaluated based on constant monitoring. Uzhydromet also regularly updates weather information for the population.

October is a month with rapidly changing weather

October is considered one of the most changeable periods of autumn in Uzbekistan. Relatively warm days may be observed at the beginning of the month, followed by the intrusion of cold air.

Therefore, it is not correct to accept a forecast given for several weeks or the whole month as the exact weather for each day. Forecasts for the near days are usually more accurate, and information is updated as the situation changes.

What should the population pay attention to?

On days when a drop in temperature is expected, the air can be quite cold in the morning and evening. Therefore, it is important to dress according to the daily temperature difference rather than the daytime temperature.

It is advisable to take into account the possibility of cold air, especially in the morning hours, and to monitor weather forecasts regularly.

The onset of cold does not mean the beginning of winter

The cold air wave in October should not be taken as an early onset of winter.

First of all, this can be a temporary drop in temperature as a result of the exchange of air masses in the autumn season. Therefore, it is still too early to conclude that "there will be constant cold throughout Uzbekistan during October."

Most importantly, keep track of updated forecast information.

In conclusion, October is starting in Uzbekistan with a transition from warm autumn to sharply cool weather. Some forecast data show a drop to +3 degrees at night and +15 degrees during the day. However, the exact temperature and duration of the cold air will become clearer as it approaches.