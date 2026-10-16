An artificial lake and recreation area are being built in Tashkent's Sergeli district

A new recreation area featuring an artificial lake, children's playgrounds, and gazebos is being constructed in the Qumariq neighborhood of Tashkent's Sergeli district. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Reports indicate that the total area of the recreation zone will span 5 hectares, of which 17,000 square meters are allocated for an artificial reservoir. BBQ zones will be organized around the lake, and solar panels will be installed in the area. Filtration and ozonation systems are planned to be introduced to maintain water quality.

According to the city khokimiyat, geological surveys have confirmed that the area is suitable for construction. To date, more than 30 percent of the main project works have been completed. Currently, builders are carrying out reinforcement and structuring work, as well as constructing the retaining wall.

According to the plan, by November it is intended to complete the construction of a nearly 800-meter-long wall and completely remove the soil excavated for the artificial lake.

The new recreation area is also expected to help reduce the dust level in the area and improve the microclimate. The project is being implemented within the framework of a program to establish artificial lakes in all districts of Tashkent.

Once construction is completed, it is expected to expand opportunities for Qumariq neighborhood residents and other city citizens to relax, spend time with children, and enjoy the outdoors.