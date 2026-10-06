Housing market in Tashkent: Which districts of the capital have the most expensive and cheapest homes?

The real estate market in the city of Tashkent continues to rise. According to the latest data provided by the STAI analytical platform, by the end of September 2026, the median price of apartments offered in the capital reached a record 80,000 US dollars.

This figure is 0.6 percent higher compared to the end of August, and the analysis was based on price offers from over 10.6 thousand listings. Experts specifically note that this concerns official asking prices set by sellers, rather than actual completed purchase and sale transactions.

Prices by district: The most expensive and cheapest locations

The median value of apartments across the capital's regions shows a sharp stratification:

Elite areas (top three most expensive): The highest price figures were traditionally observed in the central districts. In particular, the average apartment price in Mirobod district is 110,000 dollars , in Yakkasaray — 105,000 dollars , and in Shaykhontohur — 99,000 dollars ;

Mid-range: Apartments in Yunusabad district are estimated at an average of 88,000 dollars , in Mirzo Ulugbek district at 87,000 dollars , and in Yashnabad at around 72,000 dollars ;

Affordable areas: While the average asking price in Sergeli district was equal to 70,000 dollars, the lowest figure in the capital was recorded in Bektemir district, amounting to 56,000 dollars.

How did square meter and rental prices change?

The upward trend is also maintained in the housing area and long-term rental segments:

The price of a "square" increased: The median price per square meter grew by 1 percent, reaching 1,403 dollars . Yakkasaray ($1,750), Mirobod ($1,724), and Mirzo Ulugbek ($1,541) lead in terms of square meter prices. The most affordable spaces are sold in Sergeli ($1,125) and Bektemir ($1,075) districts;

Rental fees: The average monthly long-term rental price for apartments in the capital is set at 600 dollars. Mirobod and Shaykhontohur districts remain the most expensive areas ($800) in the rental market as well, while monthly rent in Sergeli and Bektemir averages around $400.

Market activity: Central Bank data

According to statistical data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the number of purchase and sale transactions carried out in the country's real estate market in the second quarter of this year reached 74.7 thousand, maintaining a stable (0.1 percent) annual growth.

According to analysts' conclusions, the expansion of the capital's infrastructure and steady demand for areas close to the center ensure that high price conditions remain in Tashkent's real estate market.