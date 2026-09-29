Are trees being cut down in the Botanical Garden? The khokimiyat provided an explanation

Reports spread on social media claiming that trees are being cut down and construction work has begun on the territory of the Botanical Garden in Tashkent. The Yunusabad district khokimiyat issued an official response regarding this information.

According to the khokimiyat, no tree-cutting operations are being carried out on the territory of the garden. Currently, an artificial lake is being created here based on a special project aimed at establishing comfortable recreation conditions for the population and increasing humidity in the green area.

Within the framework of the project, a lake with an area of 0.5 hectares will be organized. Its water capacity will be 10 thousand cubic meters. It is also planned to build a 1.2-kilometer bicycle and pedestrian walkway in the area.

Furthermore, the project envisages planting another 180 trees.

The khokimiyat urged citizens not to believe unconfirmed reports circulating on social media and to verify information through official sources.