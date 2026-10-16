Tuition fee payment deadline extended until November 1: Who needs to pay and how much?

The deadline for paying tuition fees and formalizing student admission for the 2026/2027 academic year at higher education institutions of the Republic of Uzbekistan has been officially extended until November 1 (inclusive).

This decision provides applicants, their parents, and students with an additional opportunity to make financial payments and fully complete documentation procedures.

Who does the deadline apply to?

The extension of the payment deadline applies to all students in the following categories:

Newly admitted students: All applicants recommended for admission to undergraduate and graduate programs;

Transferred students: Students whose studies were transferred or reinstated from other HEIs;

Reinstated students: All students who were previously expelled and have now been reinstated.

What should the payment amount be by November 1?

To formalize admission to the student body by the established deadline, a specific portion of the contract fee must be paid:

Based on the baseline tuition fee: At least 25 percent of the established annual tuition fee;

For differentiated ("super") tuition contracts: At least 50 percent of the established annual contract amount must be paid no later than November 1.

Officials recommend making tuition payments in full by the established deadline and timely processing the relevant orders for admission to studies.