Tuition fee payment deadline extended until October 15: Important conditions for students!

Important news has been announced for students studying at Uzbekistan's higher education institutions and applicants recommended for admission. The deadline for making tuition fee payments and formalizing student admission for the 2026/2027 academic year has been officially extended until October 15 (inclusive). This decision provides students' families with financial relief, offering additional time to fully gather payment funds and arrange educational loans.

According to the approved requirements, by October 15, at least 25 percent of the annual value must be paid for the basic payment-contract, and at least 50 percent for the differentiated payment-contract ("super-contract"). This procedure applies to everyone, from those admitted to bachelor's and master's degree programs to students who have transferred or reinstated their studies. So, who can take advantage of this preferential period, what is the procedure for paying the established percentages, and why is it important not to postpone the deadline to the very last day?

"October 15 — Deadline and Payment Percentages": Main Rules

Key conditions for the tuition fee payment process for the 2026/2027 academic year:

Final payment day: All payment and formalization processes are accepted and conclude on October 15;

Basic payment-contract norm: At least 25 percent of the annually established contract amount must be paid through a bank;

Differentiated contract ("super-contract"): Students in this category are required to pay at least 50 percent of the annual value;

Issuance of the order: The admission of a student is fully finalized only after the specified amount has been paid;

Banking operations: To avoid system overloads and delays, it is recommended to transfer payments without leaving them to the last days.

Category of Students with Extended Tuition Deadlines and Payment Requirements

Criteria for making payments in higher education organizations:

Student Category Contract Type Minimum Payment Amount Deadline Recommended for Bachelor's Basic contract At least 25 percent Until October 15 (inclusive) Master's degree admittees Basic contract At least 25 percent Until October 15 (inclusive) Differentiated contract ("super") Differentiated At least 50 percent Until October 15 (inclusive) Transferred or reinstated studies Basic contract At least 25 percent Until October 15 (inclusive) Students reinstated in studies Basic contract At least 25 percent Until October 15 (inclusive)

Social and Economic Analysis: Experts on the Extension of the Deadline

Conclusions of educational specialists and financial analysts:

Relief for the family budget: Extending the deadline until mid-October allows students' families to properly distribute income and save funds without rushing;

Integration of education loans: Because processing education loan documents issued by commercial banks takes time, this deadline ensures that students are not expelled from their studies;

Financial discipline and the 25-50% requirement: The rule of paying a certain part of the contract in advance guarantees the financial stability of higher education institutions' activities;

Receipts and payment documents: Timely submission of payment receipts or bank documents to the dean's office and accounting department prevents various misunderstandings.

This decision has served as an important tool for thousands of young people admitted as students to start their studies smoothly and resolve financial issues peacefully.

Have you or your child managed to make the payment by October 15? Did you encounter any difficulties during the education loan processing procedure? Leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments and share this important reminder with all your student and applicant relatives!