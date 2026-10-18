When does the autumn break start in schools and when do classes resume?

·2·Uzbekistan
When does the autumn break start in schools and when do classes resume?

The autumn break for students in Uzbekistan's schools will begin on November 4. This news is drawing the attention of students and parents.

It has been reported that students will take a break from classes for six days. The vacation days will allow children to regain their energy and prepare for the new academic week.

Classes will resume on November 10. Thus, school students will return to their lessons after the autumn break.

Uzbekistanschoolsautumn breakstudents
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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