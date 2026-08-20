How much has the number of schools in Uzbekistan increased in 35 years?

At the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year, the number of general secondary education institutions operating in Uzbekistan stood at 11,118. According to data from the National Statistics Committee, this figure is nearly 30 percent higher than the 8,557 schools recorded in the 1991/1992 academic year.

Calculations show that during the years of independence, the number of general secondary education institutions in the country increased by 2,561. The number of schools has also continued to grow steadily in recent years.

In particular, the figure for the 2025/2026 academic year was 175 higher than in the 2024/2025 academic year and 937 higher than in the 2020/2021 academic year.

The number of schools by year is as follows:

1991/1992 – 8,557;

1995/1996 – 9,289;

2000/2001 – 9,726;

2005/2006 – 9,803;

2010/2011 – 9,806;

2015/2016 – 9,720;

2020/2021 – 10,181;

2021/2022 – 10,289;

2022/2023 – 10,522;

2023/2024 – 10,750;

2024/2025 – 10,943;

2025/2026 – 11,118.

Overall, the figures from recent years show that the network of general secondary education institutions in the country is gradually expanding. In particular, the number of schools has increased by nearly 9 percent since the 2020/2021 academic year.