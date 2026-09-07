Dutor, national dance, and doira clubs are opening in secondary schools

Starting from the new academic year, a completely new system aimed at widely popularizing national culture and art among youth is being introduced in secondary schools across Uzbekistan. According to the official regulation approved by the relevant order of the Minister of Preschool and School Education dated August 27, 2026, specialized skill clubs in "Dutor", "National Dance", "Young Doira Players", and "Fine Arts" will be organized in all schools. This decision was adopted to ensure the implementation of priority tasks defined in the head of state's decree No. 103 dated June 2 of this year and to strengthen national identity in the hearts of the rising generation.

Four main directions: What will be taught in schools?

According to the new regulation, professional clubs in four key areas will be launched for school students:

"Dutor" performance: The skill of playing the dutor—one of the most delicate and ancient instruments of Uzbek folk music—learning music literacy, and performing national melodies;

"National Dance" art: Instilling the graceful movements, plasticity, and stage culture of the Uzbek national dance school in youth;

"Young Doira Players" club: Popularizing the national percussion instrument—the doira—among girls, perfectly mastering the sense of rhythm and national techniques;

"Fine Arts" classes: Practical lessons developing students' painting, graphics, creative imagination, and aesthetic taste.

2 hours per week and a 72-hour system: How are talents discovered?

The curriculum is being introduced not just as a pastime, but as in-depth academic preparation:

Duration of classes: Students will receive in-depth instruction in each direction for 2 hours per week, totaling a complete 72-hour program per year; Competitions and selections: Step-by-step contests and creative reviews will be regularly held among club members; Talent support: Following the competitions, the most talented students demonstrating high abilities will be selected, with special attention focused on preparing them for major contests and specialized creative higher education institutions.



A spiritual shield against the pressure of gadgets

The main goal of this project is to deeply instill national values into the minds of the younger generation:

Meaningful organization of free time: Protecting youth from addiction to phones and social networks, channeling their energy into live creation and aesthetics;

Preserving the heritage of ancestors: Making national instruments and dances a trend among modern youth and flawlessly passing down the unique cultural heritage to future generations;

Aesthetic taste and cultural level: Children who become familiar with art from school age will strongly develop grace, respect for society, and creative thinking skills.

In your opinion, how much will the opening of dutor, doira, and national dance clubs in secondary schools help reduce our children's attachment to smartphones? Which art club would you want your child to practice in? Leave your thoughts in the comments!