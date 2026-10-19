Saida Mirziyoyeva introduces Samarkand to US Secretary of State's wife Janett Rubio

As part of the official US delegation's visit to our country, important cultural events also took place in the city of Samarkand. Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva accompanied Janett Rubio, the wife of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a tour of the unique historical monuments of ancient and eternally youthful Samarkand.

This warm and meaningful meeting became a high-level dialogue aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and widely promoting our national heritage on the world stage.

"Timeless traditions of the ancient city": Saida Mirziyoyeva's reaction

The Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan warmly shared her impressions of the visit on her official Telegram page:

"Together with Janett Rubio, the wife of the US Secretary of State, we visited the historical monuments of Samarkand. I accompanied our dear guest with the intention of introducing her to the rich history, timeless traditions, and the art of master craftsmen of this ancient and unique city. I hope Mrs. Janett is left with unforgettable impressions in her heart about Uzbekistan and our hospitable people," — emphasized Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Visiting monuments and miracles of Oriental architecture

During the tour, the American guest got closely acquainted with Samarkand's rarest architectural masterpieces:

Shah-i-Zinda complex: The guests toured the sacred Shah-i-Zinda ensemble, famous worldwide for its blue domes and mosaic patterns. The unique portals and colorful patterns greatly amazed the guest;

Gur-e-Amir and historical mausoleums: During the visit, detailed information was provided on the history of Amir Temur and the Timurid dynasty, as well as the ancient city's role as a center of statehood and science;

Woodcarving and national patterns: The meticulously executed decorations of ancient gates and railings demonstrated the high craftsmanship of the Samarkand architectural school preserved through the centuries.

Handicrafts, silk carpets, and Samarkand bread

The cultural program included not only historical monuments, but also an introduction to Uzbek national applied arts and gastronomy:

Silk and wool carpets: Janett Rubio viewed traditionally woven carpets with national patterns, suzanaks, and handmade goods with great interest, admiring the delicate skill of the artisans;

Ancient handicraft stalls: An oriental atmosphere was created in the craft area displaying chess boards, copper and brass utensils, and national costumes;

Famous Samarkand bread: The guests were told about the characteristics of the famous Samarkand bread, which retains its quality for a long time and has a unique taste and preparation secrets.

This friendly and meaningful trip once again vividly demonstrated Uzbekistan's rich historical and cultural heritage, tourism potential, and unparalleled hospitality to high-ranking international guests.