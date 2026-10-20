“She is an immensely talented, smart, and hardworking person”: Marco Rubio on Saida Mirziyoyeva

·57·Uzbekistan
“She is an immensely talented, smart, and hardworking person”: Marco Rubio on Saida Mirziyoyeva

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the activities of Saida Mirziyoyeva at the business forum in Samarkand, expressing special gratitude to her and US President's Special Envoy Sergio Gor. It was emphasized that their efforts within the framework of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council and the C5+1 format are of vital importance in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

“She is an immensely talented, smart, and hardworking person”

Speaking at the business forum in Samarkand, Marco Rubio acknowledged the work of Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva and US President's Special Envoy Sergio Gor.

The US Secretary of State specifically highlighted their efforts in developing business ties between the two nations and uniting representatives of government agencies and the private sector.

“We just call her Saida because we meet her in various places and at many events. She is an immensely talented, smart, and hardworking person. Thank you both for the time and energy you have dedicated to this work,” Marco Rubio said.

This recognition became one of the notable statements at the forum. In his speech, Rubio emphasized the importance of the efforts made by representatives of both sides to develop cooperation.

What is the function of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council?

The US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, to which Marco Rubio expressed special gratitude, serves as a dialogue platform aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Such mechanisms play an important role in coordinating cooperation between government agencies and the private sector, developing ties among entrepreneurs, and discussing new business opportunities.

As Rubio noted, the significance of the council's co-chairs and cooperation within the C5+1 format lies in combining state capabilities with the potential of the private sector.

This approach can serve to expand investment ties, stimulate cooperation between companies, and develop mutually beneficial projects for both countries.

“We are independent and sovereign states”

In his speech, the US Secretary of State also touched upon the common goals and values that form the basis of relations between the two countries.

“We are independent and sovereign states. Each of us wants the best for our country and our people. It is precisely these shared values and goals that allow us to effectively develop our relations,” Marco Rubio said.

These thoughts express the importance of mutual benefit, respect for national interests, and the pursuit of practical results in cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US.

Both countries are interested in developing their economic potential and creating new opportunities for their citizens. From this perspective, the dialogues at the business forum and initiatives aimed at expanding investment cooperation are of special significance.

What results are expected from the business forum in Samarkand?

The thoughts expressed in Marco Rubio's speech once again demonstrated the importance of economic cooperation and the role of the private sector in Uzbekistan-US relations.

The recognition of the activities of Saida Mirziyoyeva and Sergio Gor signifies that attention is being paid to cooperation mechanisms in developing bilateral business dialogue.

Now the main issue is to solidify these dialogues with practical results. New investment projects, agreements between companies, and the expansion of trade relations will serve as important criteria in assessing the effectiveness of cooperation.

One of the main messages of the business forum in Samarkand is that the US side attaches special importance to active dialogue and public-private partnership in developing economic cooperation with Uzbekistan. Marco Rubio's gratitude to Saida Mirziyoyeva and Sergio Gor showed that the efforts in this process are being recognized.

Marco RubioSaida MirziyoyevaUS-Uzbekistan Business and Investment CouncilSamarkand business forum
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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