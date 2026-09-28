Marco Rubio to Visit Uzbekistan: Historic Summit to Be Held in Samarkand!

·62·Uzbekistan
Marco Rubio to Visit Uzbekistan: Historic Summit to Be Held in Samarkand!

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will pay a historic official visit to Uzbekistan and hold an expanded summit in the city of Samarkand with the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian states. This was announced by Sergio Gor, the US Special Representative for South and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India, via the official website of the US Embassy in India.

The Washington administration views this trip as a "historic event" aimed at strengthening strategic partnership with Central Asia and elevating trade-economic and diplomatic ties to a new level. The agenda of the talks includes issues of regional economic integration, ensuring energy security, attracting private investment, and dramatically increasing trade turnover. This visit will be Rubio's first official step to Central Asia in his capacity as Secretary of State.

«Samarkand Meeting, 5 Foreign Ministers, and US Investments»: 5 Key Points of the Summit

The most important official facts regarding US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan:

  • Historic Platform in Samarkand: The US delegation will meet with the leaders of Central Asian diplomacy in the ancient city of Samarkand;

  • Meeting of Foreign Ministers of 5 States: The Secretary of State will hold negotiations with all foreign ministers of the region within the framework of the "C5+1" format;

  • Energy and Private Investment: The main focus of the summit will be on increasing trade turnover, energy stability, and attracting US private investment to the region;

  • High-Level Dialogue with the Leadership of Uzbekistan: Marco Rubio has scheduled separate bilateral meetings in Tashkent with the country's top leadership and regional leaders;

  • Rubio's First Regional Visit: Having expressed his intention in November 2025 to visit all five states of the region during 2026, the Secretary of State is fulfilling this promise starting with Uzbekistan.

Classification of Parameters for US-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue

Analysis of the main indicators of the expected high-level summit in Samarkand:

Important Criteria and Directions

Goals and Objectives of the US Side

Central Asian (Uzbekistan) Interests

Head of Delegation and Status

Marco Rubio (US Secretary of State)

Foreign Ministers and state leaders of the 5 countries of the region

Meeting Venue and Format

Samarkand city ("C5+1" and bilateral meetings)

Multilateral diplomatic and investment platform

Economic Agenda

Increasing trade volume, diversifying markets

Private investments, technologies, and economic modernization

Security and Energy

Supporting regional energy independence and stability

Modernization of the energy system and new logistical corridors

Historic Significance of the Visit

Rubio's first visit as Secretary of State

Strengthening Uzbekistan's status as a regional geopolitical center

International and Geopolitical Expertise: Why Did Marco Rubio Choose Samarkand?

Conclusions of international policy analysts, diplomats, and security experts:

  • «Samarkand — the New Center of Regional Diplomacy»: The gathering of Central Asian ministers by the head of the US foreign policy agency precisely in Samarkand once again demonstrates that Uzbekistan is the leading unifying and coordinating state in the region;

  • «Strategic Awakening of the C5+1 Format»: Against the backdrop of intense global competition, sanctions, and changing transit routes, Washington intends to strengthen relations with Central Asia not just through political statements, but through concrete economic projects;

  • Interest in Energy and Rare Resources: The issue of energy security and private investment was not brought to the agenda by chance; the US intends to deepen direct cooperation in ensuring the energy stability of the region's countries and developing raw material chains necessary for high technologies.

In your opinion, what practical innovations will US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan and the Samarkand summit bring to our region's economy and energy security? Which areas do you think should be prioritized in economic partnership with Washington? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of diplomatic news important for the region's destiny with everyone!

Marco RubioSamarkand summitC5+1Energy security
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple, Google, Netflix: Over 100 US Giants to Invest in UzbekistanApple, Google, Netflix: Over 100 US Giants to Invest in Uzbekistan26 September 10:0247-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list47-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list25 August 09:35Russia Announces Its Conditions for US Proposals on UkraineRussia Announces Its Conditions for US Proposals on Ukraine20 August 08:00Panic and Fear in the Pentagon: Trump Blames Pete Hegseth for Iran DefeatPanic and Fear in the Pentagon: Trump Blames Pete Hegseth for Iran Defeat6 August 21:24“New Ideas Needed”: Secret Negotiations Held Between the US and Russia“New Ideas Needed”: Secret Negotiations Held Between the US and Russia24 July 00:26Historic Turn in the US: Agreement Signed Between Israel and LebanonHistoric Turn in the US: Agreement Signed Between Israel and Lebanon27 June 12:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent