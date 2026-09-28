US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will pay a historic official visit to Uzbekistan and hold an expanded summit in the city of Samarkand with the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian states. This was announced by Sergio Gor, the US Special Representative for South and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India, via the official website of the US Embassy in India.

The Washington administration views this trip as a "historic event" aimed at strengthening strategic partnership with Central Asia and elevating trade-economic and diplomatic ties to a new level. The agenda of the talks includes issues of regional economic integration, ensuring energy security, attracting private investment, and dramatically increasing trade turnover. This visit will be Rubio's first official step to Central Asia in his capacity as Secretary of State.

«Samarkand Meeting, 5 Foreign Ministers, and US Investments»: 5 Key Points of the Summit

The most important official facts regarding US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan:

Historic Platform in Samarkand: The US delegation will meet with the leaders of Central Asian diplomacy in the ancient city of Samarkand;

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of 5 States: The Secretary of State will hold negotiations with all foreign ministers of the region within the framework of the "C5+1" format;

Energy and Private Investment: The main focus of the summit will be on increasing trade turnover, energy stability, and attracting US private investment to the region;

High-Level Dialogue with the Leadership of Uzbekistan: Marco Rubio has scheduled separate bilateral meetings in Tashkent with the country's top leadership and regional leaders;

Rubio's First Regional Visit: Having expressed his intention in November 2025 to visit all five states of the region during 2026, the Secretary of State is fulfilling this promise starting with Uzbekistan.

Classification of Parameters for US-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue

Analysis of the main indicators of the expected high-level summit in Samarkand:

Important Criteria and Directions Goals and Objectives of the US Side Central Asian (Uzbekistan) Interests Head of Delegation and Status Marco Rubio (US Secretary of State) Foreign Ministers and state leaders of the 5 countries of the region Meeting Venue and Format Samarkand city ("C5+1" and bilateral meetings) Multilateral diplomatic and investment platform Economic Agenda Increasing trade volume, diversifying markets Private investments, technologies, and economic modernization Security and Energy Supporting regional energy independence and stability Modernization of the energy system and new logistical corridors Historic Significance of the Visit Rubio's first visit as Secretary of State Strengthening Uzbekistan's status as a regional geopolitical center

International and Geopolitical Expertise: Why Did Marco Rubio Choose Samarkand?

Conclusions of international policy analysts, diplomats, and security experts:

«Samarkand — the New Center of Regional Diplomacy»: The gathering of Central Asian ministers by the head of the US foreign policy agency precisely in Samarkand once again demonstrates that Uzbekistan is the leading unifying and coordinating state in the region;

«Strategic Awakening of the C5+1 Format»: Against the backdrop of intense global competition, sanctions, and changing transit routes, Washington intends to strengthen relations with Central Asia not just through political statements, but through concrete economic projects;

Interest in Energy and Rare Resources: The issue of energy security and private investment was not brought to the agenda by chance; the US intends to deepen direct cooperation in ensuring the energy stability of the region's countries and developing raw material chains necessary for high technologies.

In your opinion, what practical innovations will US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan and the Samarkand summit bring to our region's economy and energy security? Which areas do you think should be prioritized in economic partnership with Washington? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of diplomatic news important for the region's destiny with everyone!