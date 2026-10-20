"You'll have to come to Uzbekistan frequently now": Rubio tells American businesspeople

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan has become a priority for Washington. Speaking at the second meeting of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, he praised President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's reforms, emphasizing that they have opened up new opportunities for both countries and the entire Central Asia. Rubio even expressed confidence that in 5–6 years, today will be remembered as a crucial milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

«This evening will be remembered»: Rubio evaluates prospects of cooperation with Uzbekistan

Speaking at the opening of the second meeting of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council held in Samarkand, Marco Rubio talked about changes in US policy toward Central Asia.

He noted that Washington could have established cooperation with the countries of the region, particularly Uzbekistan, much earlier and on a broader scale. However, significant changes have occurred in this direction in recent years.

«What pleases me is that this situation began to change about 10 years ago, and under President Trump's leadership, the process accelerated significantly», — said the US Secretary of State.

Rubio noted that President Donald Trump attaches priority importance to relations with Central Asia. According to him, last year's summit at the White House and the appointment of Sergio Gor as the US President's Special Envoy for Central Asia demonstrate Washington's serious attention to regional cooperation.

The US intends to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan

Marco Rubio openly stated the intention of the United States to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian nations.

«Let there be no doubt. The United States wants to be a partner to both this region and Uzbekistan. We are already partners, and we intend to further strengthen and expand this partnership», — he said.

According to the Secretary of State, the business forum in Samarkand is considered one of the important steps toward this goal. He expressed confidence that relations between America and Uzbekistan will develop further in the coming years.

«I believe that 5–6 years from now, when people analyze how America's relations with Uzbekistan have developed, they will remember this very evening», — Rubio said.

This statement demonstrates the commitment to developing long-term cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, the extent to which relations will expand will depend on practical agreements, investment projects, and their implementation.

Over 200 American businesspeople arrived in Uzbekistan

In his speech, Rubio specifically highlighted the visit of business representatives. He noted that more than 200 businesspeople from the United States have arrived in Uzbekistan.

This level of participation means that great attention is being paid to the private sector in the economic dialogue between the two countries. For American companies, it is important to get acquainted with the Uzbek market, establish contacts with local partners, and explore investment opportunities.

The second meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council serves precisely these purposes. It provides an opportunity to develop dialogue between government agencies and business representatives and discuss promising areas of economic cooperation.

Addressing American businesspeople, Rubio jokingly noted that they will likely have to return to Uzbekistan many times.

«Maybe you should buy an apartment or a small house here. Because you'll have to come to Uzbekistan frequently now. We hope so», — he said.

Through these words, the US Secretary of State expressed hope that business representatives' ties with Uzbekistan will not be limited to a single visit, but will turn into ongoing cooperation.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's reforms specially recognized

In his speech, Marco Rubio specifically noted President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's policy aimed at reforming the country and opening it up for international cooperation.

He emphasized that without the changes implemented in Uzbekistan, it would have been difficult to create today's level of cooperative opportunities.

«Without the reforms you have carried out, Mr. President, this would not have been possible. You have opened your country to the world. Most importantly, you have welcomed the United States and President Trump as partners», — said the US Secretary of State.

Rubio emphasized that the changes in Uzbekistan have created mutually beneficial development opportunities not only for the country itself, but also for the entire Central Asia and the US.

This statement highlights openness, trust, and readiness for long-term partnership as essential conditions for economic cooperation.

G20 summit and Central Asia's role in the international arena

In his speech, Marco Rubio also touched upon the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in the United States at the end of this year. He said that a number of countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, are being invited to this event as observers.

This issue is significant from the perspective of expanding the participation of Central Asian countries in international economic and political dialogues.

At the same time, being invited as an observer is not the same as full G20 membership. However, such participation can create an additional opportunity to state the country's position in international dialogues and strengthen ties with other states.

The true result of cooperation will manifest in investments and new projects

The business forum in Samarkand and Marco Rubio's statements showed that economic cooperation plays an important role in Uzbekistan-US relations. The participation of American company representatives, investment dialogues, and political support can lay the foundation for future cooperation.

However, the long-term effectiveness of such visits is evaluated not just by stated intentions, but by concrete results. New investments, implemented projects, the expansion of business ties, and the growth of mutual trade volume will be the practical indicators of cooperation.

Marco Rubio's main message is clear: Washington sees Uzbekistan as one of its key partners in Central Asia and wants to further develop these ties. Now, transforming the goals stated in Samarkand into practical economic results remains an important issue for both countries.