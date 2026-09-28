Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this via her official Telegram channel. At the beginning of the meeting, the representative of Uzbekistan conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE leader. During the high-level dialogue, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for further expanding trade and economic relations between the two fraternal states, as well as the development of artificial intelligence, which is a crucial driver of modern development. The presented photos capture the head of the Uzbek delegation being welcomed with high respect and in a warm atmosphere, accompanied by a guard of honor.

"President's wishes, trade development, and artificial intelligence": 5 key points of the meeting

The most important official facts regarding Saida Mirziyoyeva's high-level reception in Abu Dhabi:

Presidential greetings conveyed to the Head of State: Saida Mirziyoyeva presented the sincere wishes of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE President;

High respect at the highest level: The Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan was received with a guard of honor at the residence in Abu Dhabi;

Expanding trade and economic relations: The talks addressed increasing trade turnover and developing investment projects between the two countries;

Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence: The parties touched upon the exchange of experience in forming high technologies and an artificial intelligence ecosystem;

Gratitude and strong ties: Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the high respect shown.

Uzbekistan — UAE Summit: Classification of Abu Dhabi meeting indicators

Table of negotiation format and agenda details:

Important criteria and aspects Uzbek side UAE side Participant of the talks Saida Mirziyoyeva (Head of the Presidential Administration) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE President) Address and date of the meeting Abu Dhabi city, September 2026 Presidential residence Status and level of reception Guard of honor and highest protocol level of respect Head of State's personal reception and warm hospitality Main discussion topics Trade-economic cooperation and artificial intelligence technologies Innovative projects and deepening strategic partnership Delivered diplomatic message Sincere wishes of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Full support for strong friendship and cooperation

Diplomatic and technological expertise: Why did the issue of artificial intelligence take center stage?

Conclusions of international politics analysts, economists, and IT-sector experts:

"UAE — global AI hub": The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and invest billions of dollars in this field; Saida Mirziyoyeva discussing this topic directly with the UAE President confirms Uzbekistan's intention to introduce advanced algorithms into its public administration and economy;

A new stage of trade and economic relations: Trade volume between Uzbekistan and the Emirates is growing year by year; new economic agreements serve to expand the logistics, green energy, and financial services markets;

Reliable diplomatic communication: The high-level warm reception of the Head of the Presidential Administration shows that trust between Tashkent and Abu Dhabi has been established at a high level not only between heads of state, but also between executive apparatuses.

How do you think cooperation with the UAE in the fields of artificial intelligence and high technologies will contribute to Uzbekistan's digital future? Which sectors do you think will grow at the fastest pace in bilateral trade and economic relations? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with all our compatriots!