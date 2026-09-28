High-level reception in Abu Dhabi: Saida Mirziyoyeva met with the UAE President (video)

·7·Uzbekistan
High-level reception in Abu Dhabi: Saida Mirziyoyeva met with the UAE President (video)

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this via her official Telegram channel. At the beginning of the meeting, the representative of Uzbekistan conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE leader. During the high-level dialogue, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for further expanding trade and economic relations between the two fraternal states, as well as the development of artificial intelligence, which is a crucial driver of modern development. The presented photos capture the head of the Uzbek delegation being welcomed with high respect and in a warm atmosphere, accompanied by a guard of honor.

"President's wishes, trade development, and artificial intelligence": 5 key points of the meeting

The most important official facts regarding Saida Mirziyoyeva's high-level reception in Abu Dhabi:

  • Presidential greetings conveyed to the Head of State: Saida Mirziyoyeva presented the sincere wishes of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE President;

  • High respect at the highest level: The Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan was received with a guard of honor at the residence in Abu Dhabi;

  • Expanding trade and economic relations: The talks addressed increasing trade turnover and developing investment projects between the two countries;

  • Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence: The parties touched upon the exchange of experience in forming high technologies and an artificial intelligence ecosystem;

  • Gratitude and strong ties: Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the high respect shown.

Uzbekistan — UAE Summit: Classification of Abu Dhabi meeting indicators

Table of negotiation format and agenda details:

Important criteria and aspects

Uzbek side

UAE side

Participant of the talks

Saida Mirziyoyeva (Head of the Presidential Administration)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE President)

Address and date of the meeting

Abu Dhabi city, September 2026

Presidential residence

Status and level of reception

Guard of honor and highest protocol level of respect

Head of State's personal reception and warm hospitality

Main discussion topics

Trade-economic cooperation and artificial intelligence technologies

Innovative projects and deepening strategic partnership

Delivered diplomatic message

Sincere wishes of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Full support for strong friendship and cooperation

Diplomatic and technological expertise: Why did the issue of artificial intelligence take center stage?

Conclusions of international politics analysts, economists, and IT-sector experts:

  • "UAE — global AI hub": The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and invest billions of dollars in this field; Saida Mirziyoyeva discussing this topic directly with the UAE President confirms Uzbekistan's intention to introduce advanced algorithms into its public administration and economy;

  • A new stage of trade and economic relations: Trade volume between Uzbekistan and the Emirates is growing year by year; new economic agreements serve to expand the logistics, green energy, and financial services markets;

  • Reliable diplomatic communication: The high-level warm reception of the Head of the Presidential Administration shows that trust between Tashkent and Abu Dhabi has been established at a high level not only between heads of state, but also between executive apparatuses.

How do you think cooperation with the UAE in the fields of artificial intelligence and high technologies will contribute to Uzbekistan's digital future? Which sectors do you think will grow at the fastest pace in bilateral trade and economic relations? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with all our compatriots!

Saida MirziyoyevaSheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanUnited Arab Emiratesartificial intelligence
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

YouTube monetization to be launched in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Google Vice PresidentYouTube monetization to be launched in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Google Vice President23 September 18:06Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...24 September 12:56Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)Yesterday 08:51Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirementsSaida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirements15 September 22:17Saida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chiefSaida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chief25 September 10:45Tashkent to regain 'green city' status: parks to be expanded (photo)Tashkent to regain 'green city' status: parks to be expanded (photo)24 July 20:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent