Uzbekistan conquers space: Agreement signed on exploring the Moon and Mars

Uzbekistan is taking its strategic partnership with NASA, the world's leading aerospace agency, to a new level in the fields of space research, modern space technology, and advanced science.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on an official visit to our country, officially signed the global Artemis Accords, which provide for multifaceted promising relations between the two nations.

This document opens up wide opportunities for our country to directly participate in the peaceful exploration of space, advanced satellite systems, and high-precision scientific programs.

What do the Artemis Accords entail?

This historic agreement reached between Tashkent and Washington covers several priority areas:

Training qualified national personnel: Uzbekistan's young scientists, engineers, and astrophysicists will establish internships and experience exchanges at NASA research centers and leading US technology laboratories;

Transfer of space technologies: The exchange of cutting-edge technologies and scientific data used in space monitoring, geodesy, agriculture, and climate change assessment will intensify;

Moon and Mars missions: The agreement provides for Uzbekistan's participation in international scientific initiatives aimed at one of humanity's largest space projects—the development of the lunar surface and the deep exploration of Mars.

Uzbekistan's global space cooperation map

In order to enhance its national space potential, Uzbekistan is expanding its geography of cooperation with the world's leading space powers and regional structures: