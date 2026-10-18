Saida Mirziyoyeva walks around Tashkent market with Sergio Gor

Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva visited one of the local markets in Tashkent together with Sergio Gor, the US Special Representative for South and Central Asia. The American diplomat announced this on October 17 on his X social media page.

«Very glad to be back in Uzbekistan! I enjoyed walking around the local market with my friend Saida Mirziyoyeva», — Sergio Gor wrote.

After his visit to the market, the diplomat also traveled to the city of Bukhara. There, he toured the historic city alongside Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov and Bukhara Region Governor Botir Zaripov.