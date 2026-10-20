Is a cadastral inventory taking place in your neighborhood? How to check online without leaving home

·86·Uzbekistan
Is a cadastral inventory taking place in your neighborhood? How to check online without leaving home

A new digital convenience has been created for the population in Uzbekistan to monitor the processes of recognizing rights to real estate objects and land plots, as well as conducting cadastral inventories.

Now citizens have the opportunity to check online, directly via the internet without visiting neighborhood offices or cadastral departments, how inventory work is progressing in their neighborhood, the plans of cadastral authorities, and the interim results of this process.

What opportunities does the online portal provide?

Launched to ensure transparency in these processes, the etirof.kadastr.uz information system openly provides citizens with a number of important details:

  • Exact list of neighborhoods: Streets and addresses currently undergoing inventory across all regions of the republic are fully displayed;

  • Progress and results of the process: It is disclosed which stage the inventory work is at for a specific address and how many objects have been covered;

  • Conclusions of state agencies: Most importantly, the system allows you to thoroughly review official conclusions issued by relevant state agencies within the framework of recognizing property rights.

How to check information without leaving home?

To find out the necessary information, it is enough to follow these simple steps:

  • Access the official etirof.kadastr.uz platform via a browser;

  • Select the required region, district, and neighborhood name;

  • Review the current inventory status, schedule, and issued conclusions for that area in a matter of seconds.

This digital service allows property owners to fully and remotely monitor legal processes concerning their homes and land plots.

etirof.kadastr.uzcadastreproperty rightsUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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