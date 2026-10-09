The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved

Large-scale efforts to formalize rights to arbitrarily seized land plots and illegally constructed residential buildings, which have troubled citizens for years in Uzbekistan, are consistently continuing. The Cadastre Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan has made public the next practical results important for the population, as well as the official inventory plan designed for 2027.

According to the latest information provided by the agency, as a result of systematic measures, the housing rights of 218,850 citizens who previously lacked ownership documents for their homes have been fully formalized.

The problem of over 218 thousand families has been resolved

Legal protection is being provided to citizens who have lived for many years without cadastre documents, without the ability to sell, gift, or bequeath their property:

Legal ownership status: The homes of more than 218 thousand of our compatriots have been fully state-registered, and documents granting legal ownership rights have been handed over;

Step-by-step process without applications: Inventory work is carried out based on the "mahalla-by-mahalla" principle, with specialists visiting locations directly and with the help of space and surface monitoring;

Social relief: The emergence of an official cadastre document creates the opportunity for citizens to legally dispose of their property, connect directly to utility networks, and freely use public services.

2027 Inventory: How to check your mahalla?

The Cadastre Agency has officially approved the work plan for the upcoming year and posted it on the relevant open platform:

Special electronic portal: A detailed schedule regarding which regions and mahallas will undergo inventory work during 2027 can be found via the official etirof.kadastr.uz portal;

Transparency and precise deadlines: The population of each region has the opportunity to log into the website and monitor online when the inventory will start in their residential mahalla and within what timeframe it will be conducted;

Preparing documents in advance: Residents of mahallas awaiting inventory are recommended to organize old documents, check receipts, or relevant archive information dating back to the period of housing construction in advance.

What do citizens need to pay attention to?

The process of state recognition of real estate rights is being carried out based on strictly defined criteria:

Forbidden zones are excluded: Structures located in hazardous areas such as protected zones, banks of water bodies, trunk pipelines, and around high-voltage power lines will not be legalized during the inventory process;

Beware of fraudsters: Inventory work in the mahallas is carried out by official working groups in the established manner, therefore citizens are asked not to trust fake "intermediaries" who demand money with promises of documentation.

The approval of the 2027 plan has become another important milestone on the path to legally and systematically resolving problems that have accumulated in the real estate sector for years.