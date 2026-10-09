The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved

·42·Uzbekistan
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved

Large-scale efforts to formalize rights to arbitrarily seized land plots and illegally constructed residential buildings, which have troubled citizens for years in Uzbekistan, are consistently continuing. The Cadastre Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan has made public the next practical results important for the population, as well as the official inventory plan designed for 2027.

According to the latest information provided by the agency, as a result of systematic measures, the housing rights of 218,850 citizens who previously lacked ownership documents for their homes have been fully formalized.

The problem of over 218 thousand families has been resolved

Legal protection is being provided to citizens who have lived for many years without cadastre documents, without the ability to sell, gift, or bequeath their property:

  • Legal ownership status: The homes of more than 218 thousand of our compatriots have been fully state-registered, and documents granting legal ownership rights have been handed over;

  • Step-by-step process without applications: Inventory work is carried out based on the "mahalla-by-mahalla" principle, with specialists visiting locations directly and with the help of space and surface monitoring;

  • Social relief: The emergence of an official cadastre document creates the opportunity for citizens to legally dispose of their property, connect directly to utility networks, and freely use public services.

2027 Inventory: How to check your mahalla?

The Cadastre Agency has officially approved the work plan for the upcoming year and posted it on the relevant open platform:

  • Special electronic portal: A detailed schedule regarding which regions and mahallas will undergo inventory work during 2027 can be found via the official etirof.kadastr.uz portal;

  • Transparency and precise deadlines: The population of each region has the opportunity to log into the website and monitor online when the inventory will start in their residential mahalla and within what timeframe it will be conducted;

  • Preparing documents in advance: Residents of mahallas awaiting inventory are recommended to organize old documents, check receipts, or relevant archive information dating back to the period of housing construction in advance.

What do citizens need to pay attention to?

The process of state recognition of real estate rights is being carried out based on strictly defined criteria:

  • Forbidden zones are excluded: Structures located in hazardous areas such as protected zones, banks of water bodies, trunk pipelines, and around high-voltage power lines will not be legalized during the inventory process;

  • Beware of fraudsters: Inventory work in the mahallas is carried out by official working groups in the established manner, therefore citizens are asked not to trust fake "intermediaries" who demand money with promises of documentation.

The approval of the 2027 plan has become another important milestone on the path to legally and systematically resolving problems that have accumulated in the real estate sector for years.

Cadastre Agencyhousingunauthorized constructionland plotsreal estateUzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Senate Takes Control of the Fate of Teenagers Without ID CardsSenate Takes Control of the Fate of Teenagers Without ID Cards25 May 22:35New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket pricesNew express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices10 September 15:49Permission granted to purchase up to 500 dollars in foreign currency from banks without documentsPermission granted to purchase up to 500 dollars in foreign currency from banks without documents8 May 22:4141 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language12 July 20:02Mirziyoyev Puts Forward Important Initiatives at Global Urbanization ForumMirziyoyev Puts Forward Important Initiatives at Global Urbanization Forum18 May 17:06Over 69 thousand cybercrimes committed in Uzbekistan within 9 months — figures disclosedOver 69 thousand cybercrimes committed in Uzbekistan within 9 months — figures disclosedToday 16:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Some workers may retire earlier
Some workers may retire earlier
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices