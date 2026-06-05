New Digital Procedure Introduced for Registering Multi-Apartment Buildings

Reforms aimed at implementing digital technologies in public services and eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic barriers for the population are being consistently continued in our country. As of June 1 , a period of truly revolutionary changes has begun in Uzbekistan's real estate market and cadastral system. The processes for documenting multi-apartment residential buildings and the apartments within them have now been completely transferred to a new system.

The State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre announced that the processes for registering multi-apartment buildings and structures, preparing cadastral documents for them, and formalizing property rights have been fully digitized through the modern UZKAD system. The new procedure covers all stages, from accepting buildings into operation after construction to issuing the final cadastral passport and state registration.

Electronic Maps and General Passport: Key Innovations

The implementation of this system has created several conveniences for citizens who buy apartments in multi-apartment buildings and for construction entrepreneurs. The main advantages of the system are reflected in the following areas:

Unified Electronic Registry: All apartments (flats), non-residential premises intended for business, and common property for residents (basements, corridors, roofs) within the building are strictly accounted for in a single, centralized database.

Unified General Passport: Previously, each property was considered separately; now, a single complex cadastral document is formed for the entire multi-apartment building.

Digital Geo-Maps: Internal and external digital drawings (plans) of buildings and apartments are placed on an interactive online map and displayed in real time.

Curbing Corruption: The transition of all processes to an online format minimizes paperwork, long queues, and the human factor in government agencies, ensuring transparency.

What Conveniences Are Created for Property Owners?

These digital reforms in the cadastral sector primarily serve to guarantee the inviolability of property rights for ordinary citizens.

Priority Aspects of the New System Benefits for Residents and Owners Acceleration of Processes The time required to register newly built houses and obtain documents is reduced several times over. Strengthened Legal Protection Falsifying data in the digital database is impossible, ensuring maximum protection of owners' rights. Remote Service The ability to check property-related information online at any time is created.

Zamin Commentary: When buying apartments in multi-apartment buildings, cases of fraud such as delays in cadastral documents or selling one apartment to several people were often heard. The full launch of the UZKAD system puts an end to such problems. Stamping the building from foundation to roof on an electronic map indicates the beginning of a period of genuine cleansing and justice in the real estate market.

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