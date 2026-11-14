Sensational results: What happened in Friday's Nations League matches?

The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League in Europe have reached a fever pitch. The matches held on Friday provided fans with plenty of goals, unexpected results, and moments filled with intense competition.

Big wins and sensational results

One of the most central and high-scoring matches of the round took place between the national teams of the Netherlands and Greece. Playing on their home turf, the Dutch side scored 7 unanswered goals against their opponents, delivering a true thrashing.

Also, the Iceland national team did not spare Bulgaria away from home — 0:5. In turn, Andorra defeated Gibraltar by a two-goal margin, while Azerbaijan narrowly defeated Liechtenstein away. Estonia, meanwhile, triumphed over Luxembourg on the road.

Nations League Round 5 Friday results Score Moldova — Kazakhstan 2:1 Netherlands — Greece 7:0 Serbia — Germany 1:3 Slovenia — Switzerland 0:0 Scotland — North Macedonia 2:1 Bulgaria — Iceland 0:5 Luxembourg — Estonia 0:1 Slovakia — Faroe Islands 2:2 Andorra — Gibraltar 2:0 Liechtenstein — Azerbaijan 0:1

Uncompromising and evenly matched contests

A number of other matches throughout the day also saw very intense scores. In particular, while Germany defeated Serbia 3:1 away, Moldova beat Kazakhstan 2:1 at home to secure important points. The clash between Slovakia and the Faroe Islands ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw.

The upcoming Nations League matches will serve as a decisive stage for the teams' standings in their groups.

In your opinion, which team's victory was the biggest sensation among Friday's matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!