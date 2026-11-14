Renowned scholar and educator Fotima Khudoybergenova has passed away

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Renowned scholar and educator Fotima Khudoybergenova has passed away

Uzbekistan's medical education and science community has suffered a heavy loss. Renowned historian, scholar, educator, and Associate Professor Fotima Toshpulatovna Khudoybergenova has passed away.

Fotima Khudoybergenova dedicated her life to science, education, and the upbringing of the younger generation. She made a worthy contribution to the training of qualified specialists for the medical field and held various responsible positions throughout her career.

Colleagues and students remember her for her sincerity, wisdom, kindness, and high human qualities. She earned the respect of many not only for her knowledge and experience but also for her genuine concern for the future of young people and for prioritizing humanity in any situation.

According to reports, Fotima Toshpulatovna conducted her educational and professional activities in connection with academic lyceums, the Tashkent Medical Academy, and the Tashkent State Dental Institute. The students she taught are currently working in various higher education institutions and clinics.

The deceased's colleagues, students, and loved ones have expressed their deepest condolences to her family on the occasion of her passing.

Fotima Khudoybergenova's services to science and education, her noble deeds, and her bright memory will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

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