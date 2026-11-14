NASA is looking for new astronauts for Moon and Mars missions

NASA has begun selecting new astronaut candidates to participate in flights to the Moon, work on its surface, and prepare for future Mars missions. Selected candidates may participate in upcoming missions under the Artemis program, as well as contribute to establishing long-term human presence on the Moon.

According to NASA, applicants to become astronauts must be U.S. citizens and hold a master's degree in a STEM field from an accredited higher education institution. This includes fields such as engineering, biology, physics, and computer science.

However, some alternative qualifications are accepted in place of a master's degree. These include at least two years of doctoral study in a relevant technical field, holding a specified medical degree, or completing a recognized test pilot school.