NASA is looking for new astronauts for Moon and Mars missions

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NASA is looking for new astronauts for Moon and Mars missions

NASA has begun selecting new astronaut candidates to participate in flights to the Moon, work on its surface, and prepare for future Mars missions. Selected candidates may participate in upcoming missions under the Artemis program, as well as contribute to establishing long-term human presence on the Moon.

According to NASA, applicants to become astronauts must be U.S. citizens and hold a master's degree in a STEM field from an accredited higher education institution. This includes fields such as engineering, biology, physics, and computer science.

However, some alternative qualifications are accepted in place of a master's degree. These include at least two years of doctoral study in a relevant technical field, holding a specified medical degree, or completing a recognized test pilot school.

Candidates must also have at least three years of professional experience in their field after obtaining their degree. For pilots, a specified number of flight hours are required, and for physicians, residency experience is considered in certain cases.

In addition, candidates must successfully pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical examination and possess leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 3, 2026. NASA plans to select the new astronaut candidates by the end of 2027.

The agency notes that the new generation of astronauts may participate in working on the lunar surface, ensuring a permanent human presence there in the future, and developing the experience and technologies necessary for crewed flights to Mars.

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