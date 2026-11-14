Nations League: Netherlands scores 7 unanswered goals against Greece at home

The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League in Europe have reached a fever pitch. The games held provided fans with plenty of goals and moments filled with intense competition. In particular, the Netherlands national team's massive victory on their home turf became the main event of the round.

Netherlands — Greece: A sensational 7-0 victory

The Netherlands national team hosted Greece at home and left the opponent with no chance — 7-0.

The attacking play of the hosts in this match surprised everyone. In particular, Reijnders put on a spectacular performance, becoming the author of a hat-trick. Additionally, Timber recorded a brace to his name, while Summerville and Malen also contributed one goal each to the massive victory.

Netherlands — Greece match details Statistics Score 7:0 Goal scorers Summerville (6'), Reijnders (12', 18', 33'), Timber (40', 59'), Malen (61') Man of the match Reijnders (hat-trick)

Serbia — Germany and other match results

Another interesting contest within the round took place between the national teams of Serbia and Germany. Playing away, the German national team defeated their opponent with a score of 3-1. For the Germans, Wirtz and Gruda were the goal scorers, while another goal was an own goal by the host player Babic. For Serbia, that same Babic scored the consolation goal.

Also, other results recorded within the round were as follows:

Slovakia — Switzerland — 0:0 (draw);

Scotland — North Macedonia — 2:1 (McGinn recorded a brace, Rastoder scored for North Macedonia).

The upcoming round of Nations League matches will be even more decisive and significant for the teams.

In your opinion, which national team is considered the main contender to win the top prize in the current Nations League season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!