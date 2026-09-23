Behzod Musayev heads the «Vatandoshlar» Public Foundation

The new career direction of Behzod Musayev, who has held high-ranking positions in Uzbekistan, has become known. Reports emerged that the former director of the Migration Agency, Behzod Anvarovich Musayev, has been appointed as the chairman of the «Vatandoshlar» Public Foundation.

The appointment was reported by Vaqt.uz citing its source. Musayev was dismissed from the post of Migration Agency director at the beginning of September.

Thus, it is becoming known that he has begun his next phase of activity within the state administration system.

Behzod Musayev's new position revealed

Behzod Musayev was relieved of his post as director of the Migration Agency by a corresponding presidential decree on September 3, 2026. The decree stated that he was released from his position due to a transfer to another job.

He was succeeded by Uzbekistan's former ambassador to Japan, Muhsinkhoja Abdurahmonov, who was appointed as the director of the Migration Agency.

Shortly thereafter, information about Musayev's new position appeared.

What tasks does the «Vatandoshlar» Foundation perform?

The «Vatandoshlar» Public Foundation was established in 2021.

The main purpose of the foundation is to further unite compatriots living abroad around their historical Homeland, strengthen ties with them, preserve national identity, and support compatriots.

A number of important tasks have also been entrusted to the foundation.

In particular, it is tasked with developing cooperation with compatriots living abroad and public associations formed by them, systematically studying the problems they face, and developing proposals for solutions.

Additionally, preparing proposals aimed at expanding international cooperation in the fields of migration and education is one of the foundation's directions.

The foundation's work with compatriots abroad is expanding

Today, the «Vatandoshlar» Foundation is implementing various cultural, social, and educational projects with Uzbeks abroad.

The foundation's official website contains reports that events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence were held in Beijing, China, and Nagoya, Japan.

Furthermore, the foundation provides an electronic appeal platform, educational projects, and various cultural programs for compatriots abroad.

What has Musayev's career path been like?

Behzod Musayev was born in Tashkent in 1973.

In 1995, he graduated from the Tashkent State University of Economics with a degree in economics. Later, he studied at the Higher Business School under the Academy of State and Society Building under the President.

Musayev began his career at the National Bank of Uzbekistan and later worked in various positions at the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Committee.

In 2018, he was appointed as the chairman of the State Tax Committee.

In subsequent years, Musayev served as Minister of Health, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Development, and Minister of Poverty Reduction and Employment.

He has led the Migration Agency since September 2024.

What tasks lie ahead of him now?

The directions of the «Vatandoshlar» Foundation are directly related to some of Behzod Musayev's previous fields of activity.

In particular, the foundation's activities include developing ties with Uzbeks abroad, studying their problems, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of migration and education.

As someone with leadership experience in the migration sector, Musayev's approach to work in these exact areas in his new position will be in the spotlight.

At the same time, it should be noted that the report about the appointment was distributed based on a source, while the foundation's open management page currently still lists Odiljon Sattarov as the chairman of the board.

Therefore, it is expected that the formalization of powers in the new position and information about the updated leadership of the foundation will be announced separately by official sources.

A new phase of activity for Behzod Musayev

Thus, the next career destination of former Migration Agency director Behzod Musayev is linked to the «Vatandoshlar» Public Foundation.

His new position aligns with the foundation's activities aimed at working with Uzbeks living abroad, supporting their interests, and strengthening their ties with Uzbekistan.

Once further details of the appointment confirmed by official documents are published, information regarding the foundation's leadership and new tasks will become clearer.