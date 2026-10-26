Sharply dropping temperatures: Temperatures expected to drop to -2 degrees at night during the week

·102·Uzbekistan
Sharply dropping temperatures: Temperatures expected to drop to -2 degrees at night during the week

During the current week (from October 26 to November 1) across the territory of Uzbekistan, a cool autumn air mass is expected to strengthen, with thermometers dropping below zero at night. According to forecasters, nighttime temperatures across the republic will drop to -1...-2 degrees during the week.

At the same time, no precipitation is expected across the country during the week, with days being mostly clear and sunny, while there is a risk of dust storms in some desert and northern regions.

Temperature dynamics by days of the week: Night frosts and daytime chill

Daytime and nighttime temperatures will be distributed as follows throughout the week:

  • October 26 (Monday): Daytime air temperature will be +10...+15 degrees warm, and at night it will be -1...-2 degrees cold;

  • October 27 (Tuesday): Daytime temperature will drop slightly to +9...+14 degrees, and at night -1...-2 degrees;

  • October 28 (Wednesday): Daytime +8...+13 degrees, nighttime frost of -1...-2 degrees will persist;

  • October 29 (Thursday): The coolest day of the week is expected — daytime +7...+12 degrees warm, nighttime again -1...-2 degrees;

  • October 30 (Friday): On the last day of October, the daytime air will rise to +8...+13 degrees, with nighttime cold of -1...-2 degrees observed;

  • October 31 (Saturday): The month of November will begin with warming — daytime air will warm up to +9...+14 degrees, while nighttime frost of -1...-2 degrees will persist;

  • November 1 (Sunday): On the weekend, daytime temperatures will rise to +10...+15 degrees, while nighttime temperatures are expected to stably remain at -1...-2 degrees cold.

Precipitation-free week and wind activity

The main weather characteristics will be associated with the following phenomena:

  • Dry and precipitation-free air: No precipitation will be observed during the week in all regions of the republic — Karakalpakstan, Navoi, Bukhara, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Tashkent, and the Fergana Valley regions;

  • Dust storms in northern and desert regions: In some northern and open desert regions, local dust storm phenomena may be recorded due to increasing wind speeds;

  • Attention to agriculture and drivers: Since temperatures dropping below zero at night may cause light frost on the ground, those engaged in horticulture and farming, as well as drivers hitting the road in the morning, are advised to take precautionary measures.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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