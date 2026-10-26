Sharply dropping temperatures: Temperatures expected to drop to -2 degrees at night during the week

During the current week (from October 26 to November 1) across the territory of Uzbekistan, a cool autumn air mass is expected to strengthen, with thermometers dropping below zero at night. According to forecasters, nighttime temperatures across the republic will drop to -1...-2 degrees during the week.

At the same time, no precipitation is expected across the country during the week, with days being mostly clear and sunny, while there is a risk of dust storms in some desert and northern regions.

Temperature dynamics by days of the week: Night frosts and daytime chill

Daytime and nighttime temperatures will be distributed as follows throughout the week:

October 26 (Monday): Daytime air temperature will be +10...+15 degrees warm, and at night it will be -1...-2 degrees cold;

October 27 (Tuesday): Daytime temperature will drop slightly to +9...+14 degrees, and at night -1...-2 degrees;

October 28 (Wednesday): Daytime +8...+13 degrees, nighttime frost of -1...-2 degrees will persist;

October 29 (Thursday): The coolest day of the week is expected — daytime +7...+12 degrees warm, nighttime again -1...-2 degrees;

October 30 (Friday): On the last day of October, the daytime air will rise to +8...+13 degrees, with nighttime cold of -1...-2 degrees observed;

October 31 (Saturday): The month of November will begin with warming — daytime air will warm up to +9...+14 degrees, while nighttime frost of -1...-2 degrees will persist;

November 1 (Sunday): On the weekend, daytime temperatures will rise to +10...+15 degrees, while nighttime temperatures are expected to stably remain at -1...-2 degrees cold.

Precipitation-free week and wind activity

The main weather characteristics will be associated with the following phenomena: