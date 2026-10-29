Snow may fall in Uzbekistan in November

·85·Uzbekistan
Snow may fall in Uzbekistan in November

In Uzbekistan, air temperatures are expected to gradually decrease in November, with rain forecast for certain days. During periods of significant temperature drops, rain may briefly turn into snow. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the forecast, the first ten days of November will be relatively warm. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be 5–10 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will reach 17–22 degrees Celsius.

During the second and third ten-day periods of the month, air temperatures will decrease. Nighttime temperatures may fluctuate from 3–8 degrees Celsius down to -2 degrees Celsius, and on some days, they may reach up to 3 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 5 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, there is a possibility of rain in some regions throughout the month. On days when cold air masses arrive, the occurrence of short-term snowfall cannot be ruled out.

According to Uzhydromet data, the average air temperature across the republic in November is expected to be around the norm, and in some places, 1–1.5 degrees above the norm. Monthly precipitation levels are forecast to be below average in some regions and around the norm in others.

UzhydrometweatherNovember forecast
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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