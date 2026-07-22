A New Era in Cybersecurity: Glow Startup Enters the Market with a $1.2 Billion Valuation

The rapid development of AI technologies is creating new threats in the field of cybersecurity. Against this backdrop, the startup Glow, founded by former executives from Meta and Snowflake, has announced its launch. Even before disclosing its revenue figures, the company has been valued by investors at $1.2 billion, becoming the newest “unicorn” (a startup valued at over $1 billion) in the world of cybersecurity. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The Palo Alto-based startup managed to raise $180 million in a Series A investment round. Prestigious venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks, and Redpoint Ventures participated in the funding process. According to ixbt.com, this capital will be directed toward fundamentally transforming the system for protecting enterprise endpoints.

Security challenges in the era of AI

Today, hackers are widely using generative AI to automate phishing attacks, develop malware, and carry out complex cyberattacks. In particular, after Anthropic introduced its Mythos AI model, concerns have grown regarding the increased ability to find and exploit software vulnerabilities. Glow aims to counter these new types of threats.

The Glow platform monitors software, AI agents, and developer tools running on employees' laptops, servers, and other connected devices. Using specialized AI agents, the system continuously maps the corporate environment, assesses risks in real-time, and strictly enforces security policies.

Experienced team and innovative approach

The startup was founded by Roi Tiger, former VP at Meta, Omer Singer, head of cybersecurity strategy at Snowflake, and Ophir Arie, head of research at Claroty. Roi Tiger notes that while all data has moved to the cloud over the last decade, AI is now entering endpoints directly. This requires updating protection methods.

Currently, Glow uses models provided by Anthropic and Google's Gemini to power its platform. The startup has also developed its own proprietary software to increase the reliability of these models and adapt them to the corporate context. The system currently successfully performs the following tasks:

Blocking the installation of malicious npm packages;

Identifying AI agents attempting to download suspicious software;

Finding devices where security tools are inactive or restricted.

Glow will have to compete in the market with giants like CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and SentinelOne. However, while traditional systems focus primarily on detecting threats after they occur, Glow emphasizes preventive protection by blocking malicious software and AI agents from entering the corporate environment. The startup currently has large clients in the healthcare, retail, and finance sectors covering tens of thousands of devices.