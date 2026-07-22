Lamine Yamal's third girlfriend turns out to be Ines Garcia

·166·World
Lamine Yamal's third girlfriend turns out to be Ines Garcia

Photos and videos of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal with his new girlfriend are spreading widely on social media. According to reports in the media and online, the footballer attended an event this time with 21-year-old blogger and influencer Ines Garcia.

According to information, Yamal was previously in romantic relationships with Alex Padilla and Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. In particular, after his short-lived relationship with Nicki Nicole ended, various speculations emerged on social media suggesting that the decline in the footballer's performance might be linked to his personal life. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal are holding number 10 jerseys with their names written on them.

According to the latest reports, Yamal and Ines Garcia met through social media in early 2026. Among fans, there is widespread discussion about the assumption that Ines is having a positive impact on the footballer's mood and performance. However, no official comment has been made by Yamal or Ines Garcia regarding this.

Lamine Yamal is smiling alongside a girl and the trophy.
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