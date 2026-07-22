Currency exchange rates for July 23 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 23, 2026. According to the update, the dollar increased by 62.28 soums, reaching 12,048.84 soums.

• The Euro increased by 50.05 soums, reaching 13,741.70 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.79 soums, reaching 152.88 soums.

• The British pound increased by 14.35 soums, reaching 16,109.30 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.21 soums, reaching 73.90 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 28.38 soums, reaching 14,827.52 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 7.33 soums, reaching 1,779.00 soums.