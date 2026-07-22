The Post-World Cup Void: A Guide for Football Fans Until the New Season

After the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, a unique void has emerged in the hearts of millions of football fans. Following a month of intense matches, unexpected results, and thrilling moments, returning to daily life is not easy for many. The term "post-World Cup depression" has even appeared on social media. However, big football has not gone on break; on the contrary, we are on the verge of new excitement at the club level. Goal.com reports.

Although there is still more than a month until the start of Europe's leading championships, the football world has not gone quiet. The main question for fans is: how to spend the time until the start of domestic leagues meaningfully? According to Goal.com, a number of prestigious tournaments and friendly matches are planned for football enthusiasts to ensure there is no room for boredom.

The first steps of the new season and prestigious tournaments

As part of pre-season preparations, many grand teams will hold their control matches across various continents. In particular, attention should be paid to the tournament traditionally organized by the reigning English Premier League champion, Arsenal . On August 9, the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Germany's Borussia Dortmund will take place at London's Emirates Stadium. This game is expected to be an important test showing how prepared the teams are ahead of the new season.

There is also plenty of news for fans of stars like Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah. While Lionel Messi continues his adventures in the MLS, Mohamed Salah is preparing for his first official matches under a new coach at Liverpool. Europe's top clubs have already begun their tours across the USA and Asia.

Start of championships and qualifying rounds

For fans thirsty for European football, the Spanish La Liga opens its doors on August 15. But even earlier, on August 13, the Saudi Pro League kicks off. Having become a destination for stars in recent years, this championship will undoubtedly be in the spotlight for many fans. Below are the competitions to keep an eye on in the near future:

Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds;

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund match in the Emirates Cup;

The new season of the Saudi Pro League;

Opening matches of the Spanish La Liga.

Although the initial qualifying rounds of the Champions League do not always take place at a high tempo, the intensity between teams fighting to reach the group stage will not let fans get bored. Therefore, there is no reason to give in to post-World Cup blues – big football is already returning.