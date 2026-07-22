The Post-World Cup Void: What Awaits Football Fans?

With the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, a unique void has emerged in the hearts of millions of football fans. After a month of intense matches, unexpected results, and thrilling moments, a phenomenon known as "post-World Cup depression" is being observed among supporters. This is not a clinical diagnosis, but rather a common sense of longing following a major tournament. However, the football world has not stopped, and exciting events await us in the coming weeks. Goal.com reports .

Although there is still about a month left until the start of Europe's top leagues, there is no need to be without football. According to Goal.com, the first major leagues to capture fans' attention will open their doors in mid-August. Specifically, the Spanish La Liga kicks off on August 15, while the Saudi Pro League begins its new season even earlier, on August 13.

Club friendlies and prestigious tournaments

As part of preparations for the new season, many grand teams are playing friendly matches. These games are a convenient opportunity not only to restore physical fitness but also to test new signings. In particular, the Emirates Cup, traditionally hosted by the reigning Premier League champions Arsenal , takes on special significance this year.

On August 9, London's Arsenal will host Germany's Borussia Dortmund at their home ground. This match will take place in the evening (Tashkent time) and will show how prepared the teams are ahead of the new season. For fans of stars like Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, this period will not be boring, as their clubs continue to participate in various international tournaments.

Also, the qualifying rounds for the Champions League and Europa League will continue in early August. Although the big teams do not play in this stage yet, it is perfect for those who want to feel the atmosphere of European football. The struggle of smaller clubs on their way to the group stage is always characterized by uncompromising battles.

In conclusion, the break for football fans will not last long. It is recommended to remember the following dates:

August 9: Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup;

August 13: Start of the Saudi Pro League;

August 15: Opening of the new Spanish La Liga season.

Through these competitions, fans can soothe their post-World Cup longing and witness new victories from their favorite stars. The football season is on the verge of entering its most intense phase.