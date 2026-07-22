China's Gravity-1 rocket successfully launches from a sea platform

·2·Technology
China's Gravity-1 rocket successfully launches from a sea platform

China's private aerospace company Orienspace has achieved another success. Early on July 22, the third flight of the Gravity-1 (Yinli-1) solid-fuel rocket was successfully carried out. This launch attracted the attention of the global community not only for its technical performance but also for its launch site. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The rocket lifted off from the massive DFHTG sea platform located in the East China Sea. According to ixbt.com, the flight was recorded at 07:54 Tashkent time. During this mission, the rocket successfully delivered a total of nine satellites into low Earth orbit.

Technical capabilities and payload capacity

Gravity-1 is currently one of the most powerful solid-fuel rockets in the world. Its launch mass is nearly 400 tons, and its height is 30 meters. The rocket's engines can generate nearly 600 tons of thrust during flight, allowing it to carry heavy payloads into space.

This launch vehicle is capable of delivering up to 6.5 tons to low Earth orbit and up to 4.2 tons to a sun-synchronous orbit. In this mission, six Dongpo devices, as well as scientific and technical satellites such as Xiguang-2-01, Tianyi-49, and Zidingxiang-3, were delivered to their destinations.

Changes in the preparation process

Notably, Orienspace specialists managed to significantly shorten the time between flights. About nine months passed between the second and third launches. For comparison, it took 21 months to prepare for the second mission after the first flight.

The acceleration of the preparation process indicates that the restoration and improvement of launch infrastructure are being carried out effectively. Using a sea platform allows China to expand its flight geography and reduce risks associated with flying over populated areas.

Such achievements in private astronautics are further strengthening China's position in the global space market. Rockets like Gravity-1 are expected to reduce the cost of launching commercial satellites into orbit and make access to space easier.

ChinaSpaceRocketOrienspaceGravity-1
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