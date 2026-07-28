"The city you want to return to again": New photos from Rayhon's Frankfurt trip

Singer Rayhon is traveling with her husband through the German city of Frankfurt. She shared new photos and videos taken during the trip with her fans via her social media page.

The footage captures Frankfurt's modern skyscrapers, historical architecture, city streets, and scenery around the Main River. The singer wrote that the city left a warm impression on her.

"Frankfurt is a city where modern skyscrapers and historical architecture blend together. Every street here has its own unique spirit, and the Main River gives the city a special charm. Frankfurt is a city you want to return to again," Rayhon commented.