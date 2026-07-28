Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" grossed $640 million in two weeks

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Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" grossed $640 million in two weeks

Christopher Nolan's new film "Odyssey" grossed nearly $640 million worldwide in just its first two weeks of release. The movie is recording high results both in North America and at the international box office, "Film.uz" reports.

During its second weekend alone, the picture collected $215.3 million from cinemas worldwide. Although revenue dropped by 18 percent compared to the opening weekend, the film did not lose its lead at the box office.

The budget of "Odyssey" is $250 million. This makes it one of the most expensive films directed by Nolan. The picture is based on Homer's famous epic poem, in which the role of Odysseus is portrayed by Matt Damon.

On July 31, "Spider-Man: A New Day" will be released in theaters. The appearance of the new superhero film could affect "Odyssey"'s box office revenue next week.

Christopher NolanOdysseyMatt DamonHomerSpider-Man: A New Day
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