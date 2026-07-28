Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!

·115·World
Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!

In 1996, a fierce fire broke out in one of the garages in New York. A stray cat named Scarlett and her five newborn kittens were trapped inside the building.

When the fire started, Scarlett had the opportunity to escape outside alone and save her life. But she did not abandon her kittens. The mother cat repeatedly entered the blazing fire, bringing out one kitten at a time on each trip.

Despite thick smoke, extreme heat, and severe burns, Scarlett managed to get her last kitten to a safety zone as well. Only after that did she completely collapse, falling next to her kittens.

Her face and paws were badly burned, and her eyes were also severely injured. However, all five of her kittens survived.

This incident spread widely through the mass media. After treatment, Scarlett was taken in by a loving family. Her story is remembered as a symbol of a mother cat's devotion in putting herself in danger for her children.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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