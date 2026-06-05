Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held an open dialogue with heads and editors-in-chief of leading global news agencies during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026). During the heated meeting, the Kremlin leader expressed his views on the official appeal and proposals sent to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the previous day.

According to the Russian leader, the content of this letter is far from the principles of negotiation and lacks elements of mutual respect.

The Issue of Age Responsibility and Legal Legitimacy

Noting that he had thoroughly reviewed the document delivered by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin focused specifically on the political aspects of the Ukrainian leader's statements.

Performance Comes First: "I reviewed this paper this morning. It mentioned my age. However, in politics, the main criterion is not age, but leadership ability and work productivity," said Putin.

The Risk of Illegitimate Power Seizure: The Russian leader criticized the lack of elections in Ukraine. In his opinion, Zelenskyy should not fear obtaining the people's mandate and going through electoral processes. Holding the highest office without democratic elections is considered an illegal appropriation of power in political terms.

"Pouring from an Empty Vessel" and the Reason for Refusing Negotiations

The Kremlin leader emphasized that he has never avoided direct dialogue with Kyiv officials, but noted that under current conditions, it would yield no results. He described such futile conversations, in political terms, as "pouring from one empty vessel into another."

The chronology of attempts to establish dialogue and the subsequent armed clashes is presented in the table below:

Recent Political Events Content and Consequences Visit by a Business Representative Three weeks ago, a representative of Russian business circles visited Kyiv, met with Zelenskyy, and conveyed his desire for dialogue. Strike on Starobilsk Following peace appeals, a military attack was launched on the settlement of Starobilsk. As a result, innocent children and teenagers were killed. Zelenskyy's Open Letter (June 4) The Ukrainian leader sent an official letter, stating his ability to increase the cost of military operations for Russia and calling for a face-to-face meeting to end the war.

The Russian President firmly stated that this letter contains elements of rudeness and that, given the current situation, he sees no logic or meaning in meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

Zamin Commentary: This speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum once again demonstrated how deep the diplomatic rift between the two countries has become. Zelenskyy's warning about increasing the cost of war and his proposal for peace talks were sharply rejected by the Kremlin. The tragedy in Starobilsk and disputes over legitimacy status indicate that the parties will not sit at the negotiating table in the near future.

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