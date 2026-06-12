Elon Musk reported to become the first trillionaire in history

SpaceX is reported to have raised $75 billion in one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history. According to Reuters, the company sold 555.56 million shares at $135 each.

As a result of the IPO, SpaceX's market valuation is estimated at $1.77 trillion. This figure places the company among the world's most valuable tech giants.

According to Reuters and Forbes estimates, Elon Musk's stake in SpaceX has reached nearly $866 billion. Combined with Tesla and his other assets, his total wealth is said to have exceeded $1.1 trillion.

Thus, Elon Musk is being cited as the first trillionaire in history. However, some publications note that his wealth calculation includes future conditional shares.