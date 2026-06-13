Medical examination rules for migrants in Russia tightened

·0·World
Medical examination rules for migrants in Russia tightened

Medical control requirements for migrants in Russia are being further tightened. According to a new law signed by President Vladimir Putin, the deadline for mandatory medical examinations has been reduced from 90 to 30 days.

From now on, labor migrants and all foreigners staying in the country for more than 90 days must undergo medical examinations not only initially but also regularly every year. This procedure aims to strengthen health monitoring of migrants and prevent epidemiological risks.

Medical examination results will be entered into a special state database. If dangerous infectious diseases or drug use are detected during the check-ups, this information will be automatically sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Under the new law, migrants who refuse to undergo medical examinations or fail to comply with the established deadlines may face fines or even deportation.

This procedure will enter into force on September 1, 2026, and will serve to further strengthen control over the activities of migrants.

RussiaVladimir PutinMinistry of Internal Affairs
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