In Namangan, 4 people drowned in the river in a single day

During the search operations for a young man who went missing in the Syrdarya River in the Namangan region, rescuers came across the body of another citizen. At the same time, search efforts for two other individuals who drowned are ongoing.

According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, on July 26, at 14:06, a report was received via the 112 short number stating that a young man born in 2004, residing in the "Gulbog" neighborhood of Namangan city, had drowned in the Syrdarya River flowing through the territory of the "Shorqo‘rg‘on" neighborhood in the Namangan district.

Following the report, search and rescue operations were launched by divers of the water rescue group of the Special Rescue Squad. However, an unexpected event occurred during the search process, and on July 27, the body of another citizen was found in the river. The body of the deceased was brought ashore and handed over to the relevant authorities in the prescribed manner.

Currently, search operations for the young man born in 2004 are ongoing. It was also reported that search efforts are underway for more than two other citizens due to accidents that occurred in areas where swimming has been prohibited since the beginning of the season.

The Emergency Situations Department once again warned citizens, urging them to swim only in designated and safe areas. According to specialists, swimming in prohibited water bodies poses a serious threat to human life.