Autonomous Key device introduced to combat smartphone and social media addiction

A unique accessory called Autonomous Key has been created in the US, taking the digital detox process to a new level and physically limiting smartphone addiction. According to ixbt.com, this device allows users to establish strict control over social media and distracting apps, as reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Physical barrier and NFC technology

This gadget is designed in the form of a compact NFC key, intended to temporarily block access to specific programs, particularly platforms like TikTok or Telegram. Unlike software restrictions that are easy to disable through simple settings, Autonomous Key acts as a real physical barrier.

To use the selected apps, the user must first tap the key against the smartphone. Otherwise, the apps remain locked. The device operates without a battery — its built-in passive NFC chip requires no power and is ready to assist at any time.

Universal compatibility and AI capabilities

According to the manufacturers, the new accessory is fully compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhone devices. You specify which apps to restrict via a dedicated mobile app, and the system accurately tracks how many times the key was used and how much time was spent on networks.

Strict control over app access using the key

Reducing the time spent on social media by nearly half

Analyzing user habits using AI

Improving sleep quality and curbing impulsive actions

AI algorithms integrated into the system analyze user behavior and provide practical recommendations to gradually reduce addiction. It is emphasized that this approach helps reduce time spent on social media by almost half.

Experts believe such devices play an important role in improving sleep quality and controlling impulsive smartphone dependency. Currently, Autonomous Key is available on the US market for just $9.